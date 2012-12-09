BEIJING Dec 9 Chinese refinery throughput
reached a new high in November, growing 9.1 percent from a year
earlier as companies started new refining units and demand
started to recover modestly along with the economy.
Plants processed 41.61 million tonnes, or 10.125 million
barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil last month, according to
figures from the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.
That compared with 9.4 million bpd in October, which was
just a touch below September's record at 9.43 million bpd.
Fuel demand in China, the driver of global oil demand growth
in the past decade, has been sluggish for most of this year. The
International Energy Agency last forecast China's oil demand to
grow 2.8 percent this year, the lowest growth since 2001.
But fuel consumption may be ticking up since October as the
world's second-largest economy showed more signs of recovering.
Refiners brought on line two new crude units totalling
240,000 bpd in October, one at independent plant Dongming in
eastern Shandong province and a second in the northeast Daqing
refinery operated by PetroChina.
(Factbox of China's refinery plans: )
For the first 11 months, China's refinery throughput gained
3.2 percent on the year at 424.61 million tonnes, or about 9.25
million bpd.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and David Stanway; Editing by Paul
Tait)