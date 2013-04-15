* March demand 9.72 mln bpd, lowest in 7 mths -Reuters calculations

* March runs 9.61 mln bpd, down 2.3 pct on mth but up 5.5 pct on yr

BEIJING, April 15 China's implied oil demand fell to its lowest in seven months in March, dented as big consumers held off from buying in anticipation of a cut in prices, while refiners scaled back crude runs and raised exports to trim high fuel stocks.

The country's economic recovery also unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013, official data showed on Monday, further curbing appetite for oil in the world's top energy consumer.

Fuel demand in China, a key driver for global oil markets , climbed at its slowest rate in four years in 2012 as the economy expanded less rapidly. But appetite had begun to pick up modestly from late last year amid nascent signs the country's economic growth was gathering steam.

China consumed roughly 9.72 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil last month, according to Reuters' calculations based on preliminary government data, up 3 percent from 9.44 million bpd a year earlier, but down from 10.14 million bpd this February.

"Big consumers halted their fuel purchase in anticipation of a fuel price cut in late March, resulting in low oil demand in March," said Dai Jiaquan, an oil market researcher with CNPC, the parent of PetroChina .

"People are now expecting a fuel price cut in late April. Naturally refiners will raise exports and cut crude run, especially as the second quarter is a season for maintenance."

Reuters calculates implied oil demand using official data on refinery crude throughput plus net imports of main refined products, but ignoring changes in fuel stocks which China rarely reports.

The International Energy Agency last forecast that China's total oil demand would log an increase of 378,000 bpd, or 3.9 percent, for the whole of 2013, nearly flat from 4-percent growth in 2012, according to the agency's monthly report released last week.

Refineries in the world's second-largest oil consumer processed 9.61 million bpd in March, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, extending high output since late last year as new facilities came online and margins became steadier versus earlier in the year.

But crude runs were down 2.3 percent from 9.84 million bpd in February.

Production outpaced growth in demand for fuel, with the recovery in industrial activity yet to fully get into swing and the petrochemicals sector -- which feeds on refinery product naphtha -- remaining lacklustre after a weak 2012.

That has led to swelling fuel inventories, particularly of diesel, forcing state oil firms to raise exports of the fuel over March and April.

State refiners also started to scale back crude throughput by trimming earlier production targets or conducting seasonal maintenance. Top refiner Sinopec Corp was reported to cut runs by 1.5 million tonnes, or roughly 120,000 bpd, during the second quarter, according to industry consultancy ICIS C1. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)