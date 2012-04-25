BEIJING, April 25 China's leading export refinery West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) restarted a 2.5-million-tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit this week after one-month maintenance, an industry source said on Wednesday.

WEPEC, controlled by state oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd , would raise crude runs in May to about 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 133,800 bpd this month, the source said.

"Everything is back to normal," said the source.

