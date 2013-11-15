UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Nov 15 China's central bank will make a big push on financial reforms to help sustain economic growth, Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday, after a party meeting that set a reform agenda for the next decade.
"We will pull out all stops to deepen financial sector reforms and open up to promote sustained and healthy development of the economy," Zhou said in remarks published on the central bank's website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
For a related story, see (Reporting by Kevin Yao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts