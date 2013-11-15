BEIJING Nov 15 China's central bank will make a big push on financial reforms to help sustain economic growth, Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday, after a party meeting that set a reform agenda for the next decade.

"We will pull out all stops to deepen financial sector reforms and open up to promote sustained and healthy development of the economy," Zhou said in remarks published on the central bank's website, www.pbc.gov.cn.

