SHANGHAI Nov 4 China's state council, the
country's cabinet-level body, on Wednesday added some detail to
previous plans to reform its inefficient and heavily indebted
state-owned sector.
Beyond reiterating commitments to make state-owned firms
more efficient and responsive to market forces, the council
added detail to plans on transferring state assets into private
hands.
Notably, it said dividends and income from state
enterprises would be used to fill in gaps at Chinese pension
funds and other social security funds.
State enterprise reforms have disappointed many who wanted
to see such firms make a more significant retreat out of China's
rapidly evolving economy.
However, the suggestion that their assets could be rerouted
into pensions is seen as a positive step toward stimulating
consumption and reducing corruption.
For the same reason ,the policies are seen as attracting
resistance from vested interests.
Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao
