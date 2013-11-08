BEIJING Nov 8 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged
local governments to cut red tape and stay out of running
businesses, in comments published on Friday, a day ahead of a
gathering of the country's top politicians to discuss the reform
agenda for the next decade.
Intervention in business by local governments can easily
lead to monopoly behaviour, and authorities should only be
regulators, Li said at a meeting on Nov. 1.
"Henceforth a principle of local government will be to never
again directly invest in or set up businesses," Li said in the
remarks published on the government's website www.gov.cn.
China's local governments have long been involved in
businesses, in part because of a perception among officials that
speedy economic growth in their localities hastens promotions.
A mismatch of income and expenditure obligations also drives
local officials to seek other opportunities to make money, such
as through land sales and borrowing via financing vehicles.
Officials should not be the drivers of the local economy but
should concern themselves with "managing the traffic lights and
acting as good policemen," Li added.
China's leadership is expected to discuss ways to further
simplify administration and decentralise government at the third
party plenum meeting that begins on Saturday.
"Reforming local government is of great importance for
continued economic development and transformation," Li said.
"If China is to see its economic growth to date continue in
the long term, and to see continued healthy development, there
must be transformation."
Proposals by the State Council Development Research Center,
a think tank under China's state council, or cabinet, have urged
reform of the administrative structure as one of eight potential
topics for the meeting to discuss.
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)