(Repeats to more subscribers)
SHANGHAI May 6 Local Chinese officials are
failing to implement central government policies to stimulate
economic growth, an editorial in the People's Daily, the
official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said on
Wednesday.
Good policy formulated at a national level remains stuck "on
paper" as local party cadres fail to inform businesses about
policy or do not adjust local policies to match national
changes, the newspaper said.
"It is evil and noxious to merely pay lip service to
economic adjustments," the editorial stated, arguing that larger
stimulus is unnecessary if existing policy is correctly and
completely implemented.
Some officials have let their local economies slow after
Beijing announced GDP growth would not be the only measure of
performance, leaving public funds designated to stimulate local
economies "snoring" in bank accounts as a budget deficit of 1.62
trillion yuan ($261.21 billion) piles up, the paper said.
China is set to run its biggest budget deficit in 2015 since
the global financial crisis, amounting to around 2.3 percent of
GDP, with the Chinese government labeling the lowest rate of
growth in a quarter of a century as the "new normal".
($1 = 6.2018 yuan)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by John Ruwitch & Kim
COghill)