BEIJING, July 17 China will follow a step-by-step approach in freeing up bank deposit rates and the country still needs a deposit insurance system to ward off potential risks, a senior central bank official said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Sheng Songcheng, head of statistics with the People's Bank of China, said the country would lift the ceiling on medium- and long-term time deposit rates and contracted deposit rates before moving to freeing up the rate on short-term deposits.

"Our country's deposit rate liberalisation should follow the roadmap of moving from long-term and large deposits to short-term and small deposits," the official Shanghai Securities News citied Sheng as saying.

Sheng said the central bank would provide "window guidance" to larger commercial banks during the process of market-based reforms to prevent sharp interest rate fluctuations.

China would also speed the launch of a long-awaited deposit insurance system to protect depositors from losses caused by a bank's inability to pay back deposits when due, he said.

A deposit insurance system is seen to be laying a foundation for interest rate liberalisation in China, as a market-oriented interest rate will cause banks to lose a built-in interest rate margin and could put depositors at risk. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)