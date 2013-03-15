By Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING, March 15
BEIJING, March 15 China has eased strict
cross-border currency rules for 13 multi-national firms
including Samsung and Shell in a scheme
that further cranks open its tightly controlled capital account,
financial sector sources told Reuters.
The experiment, which has not been publicly announced by the
government, gives firms freedom to shift funds worth up to 30
percent of their invested capital in China across its borders,
bankers directly involved in the scheme said.
The move responds to growing demand from international firms
operating in China for freedom to use soaring stores of yuan,
also know as the renminbi, to boost the efficiency of their
management of capital while keeping speculative pressure at bay.
"It's a way of opening up the capital account which helps
companies deal with the real flows of the economy," Michael
Vrontamitis, head of product management of transaction banking
for East Asia at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
"Those are the real flows. These companies are not
speculating on the currency," said Vrontamitis, whose bank is
handling transactions for Shell under the pilot programme.
Six of the firms involved are foreign, eight company
executives and bankers with knowledge of the matter said. They
are Shell, Samsung, Intel Inc, Alcatel-Lucent
, Schneider Electric and Caterpillar Inc
.
The other seven companies are Chinese state-owned
enterprises: Sinochem Corp, China Minmetals Resources,
China Shipping Group, COFCO Group, Baosteel Iron &
Steel, Shanghai Electric Group Co. and
China Eastern Airlines .
Some of the names of participating companies and banks have
been reported in the Chinese media, but the full list has not
been disclosed. The currency regulator declined to comment.
At least four banks, including Standard Chartered
, HSBC , Citigroup Inc and Bank
of China, will help Beijing run the test, called the
"Foreign Currency Centralised Management Pilot", bankers said.
"This is meaningful even though it's just 13 companies. It's
a pragmatic approach in liberalising the capital account," said
Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist with Nomura in Hong Kong.
"They want to push renminbi internationalisation and to do
that, they need to get the renminbi somewhat convertible and the
capital account somewhat open."
BREAKING DOLLAR DOMINANCE
Reuters reported earlier this month that the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) would use swelling foreign holdings of around 1
trillion yuan ($160 billion) to help drive the relaxation of
capital controls to make the currency basically convertible by
2015 or 2020 at the latest.
China wants to break the dollar's dominance as the key
currency for the settlement of international trade and to see
the yuan accepted as a reserve asset by global central banks.
Establishing the yuan as a reserve asset broadly requires
the currency to be accepted as an international settlement
currency, to be a store of value and to be freely convertible.
A fully convertible currency would also be an important step
in China's stated goal of establishing Shanghai as a bona fide
international financial centre by 2020.
But while direct yuan settlement of cross-border trade has
climbed to about 12 percent of China's total - around 2.9
trillion yuan in 2012 - Beijing's campaign to gain greater
acceptance of the renminbi as an international transaction
currency has run into headwinds in corporate boardrooms, given
barriers to trading and the costs of holding it.
The experiment - which began in December in Beijing and
Shanghai and is led by China's currency regulator, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, which manages the country's
$3.3 trillion foreign exchange reserves - is designed to address
corporate reticence.
The pilot allows firms to join one of three test programmes
that simplify capital flows in and out of China.
One enables firms to "sweep" money in or out of China with a
one-off approval from the regulator, instead of requesting
approvals for each transaction.
Another allows "cross border netting" so a company in China
that has lent to, or borrowed from, a firm outside China can
settle the two transactions on a net basis, instead of paying
and receiving cash in two transactions on a gross basis.
A third test allows a unit of a firm to make payments or
collections on behalf of all other units, meaning a company with
30 units in China can now use one bank account instead of 30.
Firms say freer flow of funds across China's borders boosts
efficiency and cuts costs. Samsung said it expected to save
about $10 million a year from participation in the experiment.
Although the test is not fully operational as some firms are
still ironing out details, positive feedback from others not
part of the experiment has led Beijing to start shortlisting
participants for a second phase of the test, two bankers said.
OPENING UP
A PBOC study last year that measured China's capital account
openness against the 40 items of convertibility tracked by the
International Monetary Fund showed no item was fully
convertible, economists from Citi said in a note this week.
But China has made repeated pledges to roll back capital
controls that are unmatched by other major emerging economies
except India, and are likely to be removed at a rising speed in
the next five years, the Citi client note said.
Indeed, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said at the
bank's annual news conference this week that authorities would
continue to push ahead with market reforms.
Sources have told Reuters that Zhou, originally slated for
retirement, is set to stay on as the central bank's chief to
free and deepen China's financial markets.
Letting firms transfer cash in and out of China more easily
allows China to persuade companies to move their treasury
operations to Beijing or Shanghai in future, bankers said,
rivalling Hong Kong or Singapore as regional financial centres.
"One of the ideas is possibly to replicate the treasury
centre concept that is currently adopted in Singapore or Hong
Kong," said Yigen Pei, head for transaction services for Citi in
China.