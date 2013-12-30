BEIJING Dec 30 Chinese President Xi Jinping
will head a group steer economic and social reforms, the
official Xinhua news agency said on Monday, underscoring his
determination to push through change amid fears of resistance
from vested interests.
China last month unveiled its boldest set of reforms in
nearly three decades, relaxing its one-child policy and further
freeing up markets in order to put the economy on a more stable
footing.
The Communist Party pledged to let the market play a
"decisive" role in the economy and said it would set up the
group to steer the changes.
The announcement that Xi will take personal charge means the
team will be more powerful than the State Commission for
Restructuring the Economy, which drew up a reform blueprint that
led to the shutdown of thousands of inefficient state-owned
firms and the loss of millions of jobs in the 1990s.
The move could also ease market fears that promises of
reform may not be matched with action in the face of resistance
from vested interests, such as powerful state-owned companies.
There had been speculation that Premier Li Keqiang or Han
Zheng, Shanghai's party chief, could head the leading group to
plan and coordinate reforms among various state agencies.