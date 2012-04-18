BEIJING, April 18 China is raising the minimum level of reserves financial firms must set aside as a percentage of total risk assets to 1.5 percent from 1 percent, state media said on Wednesday, to reduce dangers in the sector.

The new rule, passed by China's Finance Ministry, will give firms a bigger cash buffer when business cycles change and is effective from July 1, the Financial News paper said.

The newspaper said firms can value risk assets either by using an industry standard, or personal financial models for companies that meet the ministry's criteria.

It said the industry standard stipulates that the risk factor for loans is 1.5 percent for normal loans, 3 percent for those marked for attention, 30 percent for subordinate loans, 60 percent for suspect loans and 100 percent for loss-making ones.

The new regulation, which applies to all firms in the financial sector is, however, not as stringent as the country's minimum capital requirements specifically for banks.

Issued last year, the requirements call for banks to set aside provisions of at least 2.5 percent for total loans, and at least 150 percent for total bad loans.

