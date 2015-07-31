BEIJING, July 31 China's financial futures regulator will tighten rules governing trading that it regards as "irregular" to tackle what it sees as excessive speculation in the markets, it said on Friday.

The China Financial Futures Exchange will classify some arbitrage and speculative activity in stock index futures as "irregular" it said in a statement on its website. The new rules will become effective on Monday.

