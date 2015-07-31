(Adds detail)

BEIJING, July 31 China's sole financial futures exchange will tighten rules governing trading that it regards as "irregular" to tackle what it sees as excessive speculation in the markets, it said on Friday.

The China Financial Futures Exchange will classify some arbitrage and speculative activity in stock index futures as "irregular" it said in a statement on its website. The new rules will become effective on Monday.

More than 400 withdrawn orders for a single contract or more than five self-trades per day will be considered "irregular trading", the statement said.

On Friday, Chinese stocks posted their biggest monthly loss in nearly six years, even as Beijing rolled out a series of support measures and promised to step up efforts to bolster the flagging economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent on Friday to end at 3,664 points, falling 10 percent this week.

China's stock markets fell into a savage correction in mid-June, slumping some 30 percent, after more than doubling in a year. But they are still up some 13 percent so far this year.

Also on Friday, China's securities regulator said it had restricted 24 stock trading accounts for suspected trading irregularities mainly for withdrawing too many orders.

The regulator also said that it was investigating individuals and institutional investors who used automated trading strategies in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges so as to analyze their impact on the stock market.

The ruling Communist Party has enlisted the central bank, the state margin-lender, commercial banks, brokers, fund managers, insurers and pension funds to buy shares, or help fund their purchase, to help stave off a full-blown crash.

Sources told Reuters that China is pressing foreign and Chinese-owned brokerages in Hong Kong and Singapore to hand over stock trading records as it extends its pursuit of "malicious" short sellers of Chinese stocks to overseas jurisdictions. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing By Nicholas Heath)