SHANGHAI Feb 20 The head of China's securities regulator Xiao Gang will leave his post, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Xiao will be replaced as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) by Liu Shiyu, current chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) and a former deputy governor of the People's Bank of China .

Xiao and the CSRC have come under scrutiny for policy moves in the past year as the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets rose steeply until mid-June of last year, and then fell sharply. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and David Lin; Editing by Tom Hogue)