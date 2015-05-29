SHANGHAI May 29 China's securities regulator
said Friday that it would keep in close contact with global
index companies to facilitate the entrance of long-term capital
into China's stock market.
Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, told a news conference in Beijing that
regulators will make it more convenient for foreign investors to
invest in yuan-denominated A shares.
Earlier this week, FTSE Russell, one of the world's largest
index providers, said it will launch two transitional indexes
that include China A shares - a staggered approach that will
bring local Chinese shares into its global emerging markets
benchmark in two to three years.
The FTSE announcement comes ahead of an upcoming June 9
decision on China A share inclusion by rival MSCI Inc,
owner of the world's most influential emerging markets benchmark
against which some $1.7 trillion of funds is tracked.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori
Takada)