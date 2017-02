HONG KONG Jan 16 China's securities regulator plans to relax controls on overseas listings for Chinese companies and will push for issues of yuan-denominated shares in the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong, its vice chairman Yao Gang said on Monday.

"The China Securities Regulatory Commission will revise overseas listing rules this year to simplify procedures and lower thresholds, providing good conditions for small to medium-sized and privately-owned Chinese companies to list overseas," Yao said during a speech at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Alison Lui and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)