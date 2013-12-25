BEIJING Dec 25 China's state assets regulator
has named a new chief, more than three months after the previous
chairman was removed under suspicion of graft.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC) said late on Tuesday that Zhang Yi had been
appointed, replacing Jiang Jiemin.
Zhang was previously SASAC's deputy head, and prior to that
had worked as secretary-general for the ruling Communist Party's
anti-corruption watchdog.
SASAC is a ministerial-level body run by China's cabinet and
is directly responsible for more than 100 state-owned companies,
including Sinopec , Asia's top oil refiner,
and China Mobile , which runs the world's
biggest network of mobile phone users.
Zhang will be expected to take a major role in reforming
China's sprawling state sector as the Communist Party seeks to
allow private investment into important sectors of the economy,
such as energy, transport and finance, over the next five years.
In September, the Party's anti-graft watchdog announced it
was investigating Jiang for "serious discipline violations", the
party's general term for corruption.
President Xi Jinping has declared war on corruption, vowing
to go after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
Jiang had been promoted to head the regulator only in March,
after serving as chairman of energy giant China National
Petroleum Company (CNPC). The Jiang probe came after four of
CNPC's top executives were placed under investigation for
alleged wrongdoing in late August.
Earlier this month, authorities put Zhou Yongkang, one of
China's most powerful politicians of the last decade and CNPC's
general manager from 1996-1998, under house arrest while they
probe graft allegations against him, sources told Reuters.
