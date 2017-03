SHANGHAI Nov 13 The decision by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to raise margin financing ratios will reduce systemic risk, a China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman said on Friday.

The decision, announced this afternoon by the two exchanges, was driven by the recent rapid recovery in margin lending, the spokesman said.

The two exchanges said they would raise base margin financing collateral requirements to 100 percent of borrowing from 50 percent previously.

