BEIJING Dec 28 Twenty-two Chinese government
bodies agreed on Monday to jointly mete out punishment to listed
companies identified by the securities regulator to have broken
the law.
Listed companies and relevant individuals penalised by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would face
punishment or business restrictions from other government
agencies as well, CSRC told a news conference in Beijing.
The punishments included being restricted in participating
in bond sales and stock incentives schemes.
No specific companies were named at the conference or in the
accompanying statement provided to reporters.
The statement was jointly issued by agencies that included
banking, insurance, foreign currency and environment watchdogs,
as well as China's top planning agency, tax bureau, commerce
ministry and public security bureau.
