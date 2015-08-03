HONG KONG Aug 3 China's biggest reinsurer, China Reinsurance (Group), has submitted a preliminary application for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, seeking cash to bolster its capital base and fund expansion.

The application late on Friday sets the ball rolling for a flotation that Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported could raise up to $2 billion in the fourth quarter.

The state-owned reinsurer didn't disclose the number of shares it plans to sell or expected size of the sale.

China Reinsurance said net profit rose 61 percent in 2014 to 5.5 billion yuan ($886 million), on revenue that grew 14 percent to 77.8 billion yuan.

Profit climbed 15 percent in the three months to March to 2.5 billion yuan, with revenue rising 27 percent to 24.8 billion yuan, it said.

The company's life and health reinsurance business accounts for most of its gross written premiums and profit, at about 43 percent and 37 percent respectively as of quarter ended March.

The reinsurer hired China International Capital Corp, HSBC and UBS as joint sponsors of the IPO. ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)