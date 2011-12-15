UPDATE 3-EU proposes shorter extension of China solar duties -document
* New recommendation for 18-month extension vs initial 24 months
BEIJING Dec 15 China has set a target for its wind power capacity to reach 100 gigawatts in 2015 and solar power to hit 15 GW, state media said on Thursday, citing an announcement from the National Energy Administration.
Both targets are in line with earlier industry expections. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement over its excess diesel emissions.
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.