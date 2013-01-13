BEIJING Jan 13 China's central bank said it will make preparations this year to launch a trial programme to allow individuals to invest in overseas financial markets, a move designed to strengthen the role of its currency abroad.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement posted on its website that "related preparatory work" for a trial domestic individual investor programme was one of its major tasks in 2013. It did not elaborate.

The bank said it would also press forward with a pilot renminbi-denominated scheme, launched in late 2011, to allow Hong Kong subsidiaries of China's fund houses and brokerages to raise off-shore yuan in mainland capital markets.

The central bank said it would seek to strengthen the role of the yuan on overseas markets this year by simplifying cross-border settlement and auditing procedures.

It said it would also continue to promote bilateral currency swaps and implement currency settlement agreements with other countries.

