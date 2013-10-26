BEIJING Oct 26 A Chinese journalist arrested
last week on charges he defamed a state-owned construction
equipment maker on Saturday confessed on state television to
accepting bribes for fabricating stories, despite a public
outcry over his detention.
Reporter Chen Yongzhou's lengthy explanation of how he
invented negative stories about Changsha-based Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd is the
latest in a series of televised confessions by suspects in
high-profile or politicized cases.
"I'm willing to admit my guilt and to repent," he said as he
sat handcuffed before police in a morning news segment on state
broadcaster CCTV. "In this case I've caused damages to Zoomlion,
which was the subject, and also the whole news media industry
and its ability to earn the public's trust."
New Express, the state-backed tabloid that employed Chen,
had published two front-page pleas for police to release him
last week, an unusually bold move that drew widespread attention
and sympathy from the public.
The paper's website did not mention Chen's confession on
Saturday morning.
Rights activists have said that public confessions in China
are often forced and violate the accused's right to due process.
Chen's arrest, which coincides with new curbs on
journalists, lawyers and internet users in China, has drawn
attention to the role of whistleblowers as the country's
leadership moves to eradicate graft.
Chen's reports said Zoomlion engaged in sales fraud, dubious
business practices and black public relations tactics,
allegations Zoomlion has denied. Chen said in the confession
that he had not written the reports, but that a third party had
given them to him and paid him to publish them.
CCTV said Chen took bribes ranging from thousands to tens of
thousands of yuan for the reports.
The CCTV report did not say who had bribed Chen to fabricate
reports about Zoomlion. A Zoomlion employee had publicly accused
the company's hometown competitor Sany Group Co. Ltd
of planting the stories. Sany has denied any wrongdoing.
Chen was also paid to visit industry regulators in Beijing
and Hong Kong to tell them about Zoomlion's business practices,
the CCTV report said. The China Securities Regulatory Commission
said they found no evidence that Zoomlion falsified its sales or
financial statements, as Chen alleged, CCTV reported.
The close competition between Sany and Zoomlion, which comes
amid a slowdown in the construction equipment market, has
sometimes turned ugly, with each company saying the other
engaged in corporate spying. Sany's chairman told a local
reporter this year that Zoomlion was involved in kidnapping his
son, a charge Zoomlion denied.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Michael Perry)