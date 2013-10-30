BEIJING Oct 30 A Chinese journalist who
repeatedly criticized a major state-owned construction equipment
maker has been formally arrested on a charge of damaging its
reputation, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, in the
latest twist in the high-profile case.
The charges come as the government moves to crack down on
freedom of expression by journalists, lawyers, whistleblowers
and internet users.
Chen Yongzhou, a reporter for New Express tabloid, confessed
on state television on Saturday to accepting bribes for
fabricating more than a dozen stories that claimed
Changsha-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Co. Ltd. engaged in sales fraud, exaggerated its
profits and used black public relations tactics, accusations
strongly denied by the company.
Chen's case caused a public stir when his newspaper
published two large front-page commentaries last week asking
authorities to "please release him" after he was detained - an
unusually bold move in a country where newspapers self-censor to
avoid repercussions from the government.
On Sunday, New Express recanted its support for Chen and
added its own apology, saying it had behaved unethically and
damaged the credibility of the news media. Shares of Zoomlion
surged on Monday after the news.
Zoomlion told Reuters last week it had complained to
Changsha police, who arrested Chen, leading critics to point to
Zoomlion's influence over city authorities. [ID:ID:nL3N0ID1BZ]
It is not clear who bribed Chen, but Zoomlion has in the
past accused its hometown rival, Sany Group Co. Ltd.,
of planting critical stories about it, accusations Sany has
denied.
The public feud between the two firms has sometimes turned
ugly, with each accusing the other of using sleazy tactics to
gain market share amid a slowdown in the industry.
