BEIJING Nov 1 The top editors of a Chinese
newspaper have been replaced after one of their journalists was
arrested for damaging the reputation of a major state-owned
construction equipment maker, the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Friday.
The wrangle over the journalist and his newspaper, the
Guangzhou-based New Express tabloid, comes as the government
cracks down on freedom of expression by journalists, lawyers,
whistleblowers and internet users.
The reporter, Chen Yongzhou, was arrested on Wednesday
after confessing on state television to accepting bribes for
fabricating more than a dozen stories that said Changsha-based
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
engaged in sales fraud, exaggerated its profits and
used black public relations tactics, accusations strongly denied
by the company.
The editor-in-chief of the New Express, Li Yihang, and
deputy editor Ma Dongjin were both removed from their posts,
Xinhua said.
On Friday, the newspaper's parent publication, the Yangcheng
Evening News, published an editorial from the People's Daily
saying that behaviour like Chen's has "really harmed the
reputation and honour of the news media and journalists, and
made the whole industry suffer shame".
Chen's case caused a stir when his newspaper published two
front-page commentaries last week asking authorities to "please
release him" after he was detained - an unusually bold move in a
country where newspapers self-censor to avoid repercussions from
the government.
On Sunday, New Express recanted its support for Chen and
added its own apology, saying it had behaved unethically and
damaged the credibility of the news media. Shares of Zoomlion
surged on Monday after the news.
Zoomlion told Reuters last week it had complained to
Changsha police, who arrested Chen, leading critics to point to
Zoomlion's influence over city authorities.
It is not clear who bribed Chen, but Zoomlion has in the
past accused its hometown rival, Sany Group Co. Ltd.,
of planting critical stories about it, accusations Sany has
denied.
The feud between the two firms has sometimes turned ugly,
with each accusing the other of using sleazy tactics to gain
market share amid a slowdown in the industry.
Liu Hongbing, the Communist Party boss of Yangcheng Evening
News Group, which owns New Express, will take over as director
of the New Express. Sun Xuan, another senior group official,
will take over as editor-in-chief.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Robert
Birsel)