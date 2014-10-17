BEIJING Oct 17 A Chinese investigative
journalist who wrote reports critical of a state-controlled
construction equipment maker has been sentenced to prison after
being found guilty of defamation and bribery, according to state
media on Friday.
A court in Changsha, capital of central Hunan province, has
found Chen Yongzhou guilty of "fabricating and spreading
falsehoods to damage the business reputation of others", state
news agency Xinhua reported.
Last year, Chen published stories in New Express, a
state-backed tabloid based in the southern city of Guangzhou,
alleging that Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
Ltd had engaged in sales fraud, exaggerated its
profits and used public relations to defame its competitors. The
Changsha-based company has denied the allegations.
Chen was then detained by police on suspicion of tarnishing
the reputation of Zoomlion. He later appeared on state
television confessing that he had accepted bribes for
fabricating stories on the company.
A Zoomlion employee has publicly accused the company's
hometown competitor Sany Group Co Ltd of planting
those stories. Sany has denied any wrongdoing.
Chen's arrest, which coincides with a government clamp-down
on journalists, lawyers and internet users in China, has drawn
public attention to the role and plight of whistleblowers as the
country's leadership moves to eradicate graft.
Last year, New Express published two front-page pleas for
police to release him, an unusually bold move that drew
widespread attention and sympathy from the public.
The court in Changsha said Chen was guilty of accepting
bribes of 30,000 yuan but did not say who he accepted the bribes
from. He was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison and
fined 20,000 yuan($3,265.52). Zhuo Zhiqiang, who co-authored
some Zoomlion stories with Chen, was sentenced to 10 months in
jail and fined 10,000 yuan.
Chinese journalists say they are often intimidated, harassed
or detained if they tread on politically sensitive stories.
In August, Liu Hu, a Chinese journalist who also worked for
New Express and had accused officials of corruption, was
released after almost a year in detention.
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that a Chinese woman
who helped with the German weekly Die Zeit's coverage of the
protests in Hong Kong was working for the newspaper without
permission and had been arrested on suspicion of "causing a
disturbance".
(1 US dollar = 6.1246 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ryan Woo)