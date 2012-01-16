Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
SHANGHAI Jan 16 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will conduct reverse repurchase business on Tuesday and Thursday to inject funds into the market ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year next week, traders said on Monday.
The PBOC asked banks about demand for reverse repos of 14 days in duration, traders said.
The central bank announced earlier this month that it would suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a cash shortage.
The most important holiday in China typically sees Chinese withdrawing money from banks for celebrations. (Reporting Bella Zeng and Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.