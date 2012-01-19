* PBOC injects 183 bln yuan via reverse repos

* Yield at 6.05 percent

* Interbank repo rates fall after auction (Adds auction yield, market, analysis)

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 China's central bank conducted 14-day reverse bond repurchase business worth 183 billion yuan ($29 billion) on Thursday, injecting short-term cash into the money market, traders said, which sparked a fall in recently lofty interbank repo rates.

A series of reverse repo auctions this week by the cental bank to help alleviate the liquidity crunch ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday was widely expected.

At 6.05 percent, the reverse repo yield was high by normal standards. Given the extraordinarily high rates seen in recent days, however, the operation still had the effect of pulling down rates in the interbank market.

The yield on 14-day repos closed at 7.38 on Wednesday, after reaching an intra-day high of 9.00 percent. Following the auction on Thursday, the 14-day repo rate had fallen to 6.60 percent.

The benchmark seven-day repo rate, which spiked as high as 13.00 on Wednesday before closing at 7.72 percent, was at 5.80 percent following Thursday's auction.

The central bank announced earlier this month that it would suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a cash shortage in the money markets.

The PBOC injected 169 billion yuan through reverse repo business on Tuesday.

In addition to the open market operations, the central bank also injected cash on Monday and Wednesday via non-open market reverse repo operations with individual banks suffering from particularly severe cash shortages. The amounts were not announced.

The most important holiday in China typically sees Chinese households and companies withdrawing money from banks for celebrations and year-end bonuses.

($1=6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Steven Bian and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)