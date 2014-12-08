HONG KONG Dec 8 China Resources Land
said it planned to raise up to HK$7.5 billion ($968 million) via
a rights issue to fund part of the acquisition of interests in
five projects from its parent company for 14.8 billion yuan
($2.4 billion).
The state-owned Chinese developer, whose parent company is
China Resources Holding, said in a statement on Monday the total
consideration represented a 35.7 percent discount to net asset
value.
The company plans to issue 415.3 million shares at
HK$18.0104 per share, 0.8 percent lower than the closing price
of the stock on Monday.
China Resources Land said the proposed acquisition would
increase the exposure of its land bank to tier one and top tier
two cities.
"This will also provide an immediate and stable contribution
to the company's ... sales and cash flows," said Tang Yong, the
company's vice chairman, adding this was the ninth asset
injection from the parent and showed continued support from the
group.
($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim)