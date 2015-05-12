HONG KONG May 12 State-backed developer China Resources Land plans to raise up to $1.26 billion in a Hong Kong share offering to buy land for real estate projects and fund new developments, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet.

The company is offering 380 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$25.25 to HK$25.65 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 7 percent to Monday's close of HK$27.15, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would put the total deal as high as HK$9.75 billion ($1.26 billion).

BOC International, China International Capital Corp (CICC), JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint bookrunners of the deal, added IFR. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)