By Elzio Barreto and Clare Jim

HONG KONG, May 12 State-backed developer China Resources Land plans to raise up to $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong share offer, taking advantage of a near doubling in its stock price in the past 12 months to gain funds for new projects.

A wave of Chinese firms, many of which have seen their shares far outperform benchmark indices, have raised some $25 billion in Hong Kong stock offerings so far this year - more than triple the amount for the same period in 2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Property companies, in particular, have been scrambling for funds after a housing market downturn saw sales slow and profit margins squeezed. Bank loans to developers surged 24 percent to nearly $1 billion in the first quarter.

Apart from China Resources Land, other property firms are also looking at share placements following a recent stock market boom, a source with knowledge of the plans said, declining to be identified as the deals have not been made public.

China Resources Land, the nation's 8th largest developer by sales, is offering 380 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$25.25 to HK$25.65 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a term sheet. That's equivalent to a discount of up to 7 percent to Monday's close of HK$27.15.

Trade in its shares was halted on Tuesday, pending the announcement of a share placement. The company declined to disclose details.

Property firms are among the most indebted in China and like its rivals, China Resources Land has seen its debt levels jump - up 33 percent at end 2014 from a year earlier.

But its annual core profits grew 25 percent last year and contracted sales for the first four months of 2015 jumped 56 percent. That has helped its stock nearly double over the past year, compared with a 24 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng index.

China Resources Land's plans for new funding come amid signs that the market is bottoming out after the government relaxed home purchase restrictions and downpayment levels. The central bank also cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to stoke a sputtering economy.

The term sheet said the share sale would be a so-called top-up placement, with its main shareholder selling existing shares and then subscribing to the same number of new shares.

BOC International, China International Capital Corp (CICC), JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint bookrunners of the deal, IFR added. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)