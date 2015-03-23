HONG KONG, March 23 State-backed property developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday core profit jumped 25 percent last year, helped by its focus on high-end projects in top-tier cities that yield better margins.

Annual core profit, which excludes investment gains and losses, climbed to HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion). That compares with an average forecast of HK$11.2 billion for core profit from four analysts polled by Reuters.

China's property market began to slump from the first quarter of 2014 after the central government tried to cool the overheated sector with tighter bank lending and restrictions on second home purchases. Even so, a number of big property developers including China Resources Land managed to post year-on-year gains in contract sales last year.

Net profit for Shenzhen-based China Resources Land, the country's ninth biggest developer, was flat at HK$14.7 billion.

While the first two months of 2015 saw China's property sales drop by the most in three years amid a housing supply glut, developers and analysts now expect prices to slowly recover, particularly in top-tier cities. ($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)