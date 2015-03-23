* Goal for contract sales 14 pct higher than last year's target

* Core profit rose 25 pct in 2015, helped by high-end projects

* Developers cautiously optimistic about slow recovery in prices

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, March 23 State-backed property developer China Resources Land said the sector will continue to focus on clearing inventory this year amid a supply glut, but the company had set itself aggressive sales targets.

Weakness in the property sector, which accounts for some 15 percent of China's gross domestic product, is seen as the greatest risk to the government's new 7 percent economic growth target for the year.

The property market began to slump early last year after the central government tried to cool the overheated sector with tighter bank lending and restrictions on second home purchases.

The first two months of 2015 saw China's property sales drop by the most in three years but developers and analysts are cautiously optimistic that prices will slowly recover. Expectations are also high that government measures to help the sector are in the works.

China's ninth-biggest property developer is aiming for 78 billion yuan ($12.6 billion) in contract sales this year, 14 percent higher than last year's 70 billion yuan target, which it fell short of by 800 million yuan.

"Our sales target is not a conservative one," Vice Chairman Tang Yong told an earnings briefing. "Supply is higher than standard level and the market is still focusing on clearing inventory."

Despite the slump in the overall market, Shenzhen-based China Resources Land booked a 25 percent jump in core profit to HK$11.8 billion last year, helped by its focus on high-end projects in top-tier cities.

That was slightly ahead of an average forecast of HK$11.2 billion for core profit, which excludes investment gains and losses, from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Net profit was flat at HK$14.7 billion.

Last month, a China Resources Land official said the firm planned to raise prices for new launches in prime locations.

Among steps to help the sector, the Shanghai city government will allow home buyers using the Housing Provident Fund scheme to borrow up to 50 percent more than they can currently do so, the Sina Finance website reported on Monday - pushing the Chinese property stock subindex to a two-month intraday high.

The Economic Observer reported last week the central government is planning to lower downpayment requirements for second-home buyers to 50 percent from 60 percent as well as cut their mortgage rates.

China Resources Land's shares closed up 3.2 percent ahead of the announcement. They have risen 5.6 percent in the year to date, outperforming a 3.8 percent climb for the broader market. ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)