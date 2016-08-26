HONG KONG Aug 26 State-backed property
developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Friday core
profit jumped 25.5 percent in the first half, citing strong
growth in housing sales amid market recovery.
China's ninth-largest homebuilder said core profit, which
excludes investment properties' fair value gains and losses,
climbed to HK$6.4 billion ($825.31 million).
Net profit during the period rose 19 percent to HK$7.7
billion, while revenue increased 20 percent to HK$44.5 billion.
Some of China's largest cities continued to see eye-popping
annual gains in July, with southern boomtown Shenzhen rising the
most by 40.9 percent, but monthly increases have moderated.
The market also remains uneven, however, with some smaller
cities in hard-hit industrial regions such as "rustbelt"
Liaoning province continuing to see price declines. In many of
those areas, local governments are still trying to stimulate
demand.
"An overall risk remained in tier 3 and 4 cities despite
initial signs of improvement in sales," China Resources Land
cautioned in a statement.
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)