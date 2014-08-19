HONG KONG Aug 19 Chinese developer China
Resources Land Ltd said on Tuesday its core profit was
up 83.7 percent and it is confident it will reach its full-year
sales target even though it has only achieved 43 percent of it
in the first seven months.
The company said its core profit in the first six months was
HK$3.7 billion ($477.41 million), while net profit climbed 13.4
percent to HK$5.0 billion, compared to HK$4.4 billion a year
earlier.
"Under the backdrop of an improving macro economy, gradually
easing of credit policy, loosening of home purchase restrictions
in more cities, the group is confident to achieve its full-year
contracted sales target with more new saleable resources
available in the second half of 2014," the company said in a
statement.
Shares of China Resources Land gained 4.5 percent before the
announcement, outperforming a flat broader market.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)