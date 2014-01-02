UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 2 Water stocks at China's major reservoirs in early January fell 4.3 percent from a month earlier, according to data from the country's Ministry of Water Resources.
Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early January (millions of cubic metres):
2014 2013 Pct
change
Jan 2 Dec 3 m/m Three Gorges 37,500 38,800 -3.4 Xinanjiang 11,600 12,300 -5.7 Longyang Gorge 18,900 19,900 -5.0 Danjiangkou 7,880 8,330 -5.4 Total* 75,880 79,330 -4.3
Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources