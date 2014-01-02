BEIJING Jan 2 Water stocks at China's major reservoirs in early January fell 4.3 percent from a month earlier, according to data from the country's Ministry of Water Resources.

Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early January (millions of cubic metres):

2014 2013 Pct

change

Jan 2 Dec 3 m/m Three Gorges 37,500 38,800 -3.4 Xinanjiang 11,600 12,300 -5.7 Longyang Gorge 18,900 19,900 -5.0 Danjiangkou 7,880 8,330 -5.4 Total* 75,880 79,330 -4.3

Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)