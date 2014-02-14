BEIJING, Feb 14 Water stocks at China's major reservoirs in mid-February fell 8.3 percent compared to last month, according to data from the country's Ministry of Water Resources. Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early January (millions of cubic metres): 2014 2014 Pct change Feb 14 Jan 2 Three Gorges 30,679 37,500 -18.2 Xinanjiang 11,240 11,600 -3.1 Longyang Gorge 17,561 18,900 -7.1 Danjiangkou 9,969 7,880 +26.5 Fengman 5,035 5,492* -8.3 Baishan 4,284 4,490* -4.6 Total* 78,768 85,862 -8.3 Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. * Data from Jan. 13 (Reporting By David Stanway; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)