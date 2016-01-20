BEIJING, Jan 20 Water stock at China's major
reservoirs in mid-January fell 5.3 percent from the previous
month, government data showed on Wednesday.
Total volume of the six reservoirs tracked by Reuters stood
at 89.2 billion cubic metres, 4.9 percent lower than a year
earlier.
Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in mid-January
(millions of cubic metres):
2016 2015
Jan 20 Dec 15 pct change
Three Gorges 37,188 38,634 -3.7
Xinanjiang 13,640 15,350 -11.1
Longyang Gorge 16,355 17,279 -5.4
Danjiangkou 14,041 14,558 -3.6
Fengman 3,978 4,109 -3.2
Baishan 3,953 4,170 -5.2
Total 89,155 94,100 -5.3
* Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third
of the stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the
ministry.
