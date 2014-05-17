(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
HONG KONG May 17 A former executive of
state-owned China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd, a conglomerate
of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and
Hong Kong, is under investigation, China's top anti-corruption
body said.
Wang Shuaiting, vice chairman of China Travel Service
(Holding) Hong Kong, is suspected of serious disciplinary
violations - Beijing's official jargon for graft - during his
tenure at China Resources, the China Central Discipline
Inspection Commission said in a one-line statement on its
website (www.ccdi.gov.cn).
The probe follows a similar investigation into Song Lin, the
ex-chairman of China Resources who has been sacked from his
post, according state media.
Such investigations are part of a wider anti-corruption
drive launched by President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to tackle
pervasive graft, saying he will go after high-flying "tigers" as
well as lowly "flies".
