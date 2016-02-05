HONG KONG Feb 5 China Resources Pharmaceutical
Group, a unit of state-owned conglomerate China Resources
(Holdings) Co Ltd., plans a Hong Kong initial public
offering of at least $1 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing
people close to the deal.
CR Pharma, as the company is called, has sent a request for
proposals to banks seeking a role in the deal, with a deadline
of Feb. 16 for banks to respond, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
CR Pharma didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the listing plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)