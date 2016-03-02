HONG KONG, March 2 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, a unit of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Co Ltd., has mandated three banks as sponsors of a planned Hong Kong initial public offering of at least $1 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the deal.

CR Pharma, as the company is called, tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CCB International and Goldman Sachs to manage the deal, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CR Pharma didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)