HONG KONG, March 18 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd posted a much bigger loss in 2015 than a year earlier as profits in its beer business was more than offset by losses in other businesses, which it sold to its parent in September.

The Chinese brewer said its loss widened to nearly HK$4 billion ($516 million) last year from HK$161 million in 2014.

Profit from its beer business rose 9.2 percent to HK$831 million, helped by a 3.2 percent increase in average selling prices. Revenue increased 1 percent to HK$34.82 billion.

The higher profit in the beer business was despite sales volume decreasing 1.3 percent last year in a market that is shrinking due to slower economic growth, changes in consumer spending habits and new industry players.

The brewer expects consolidation in the beer industry going forward and plans to grow the business through organic expansion and acquisitions.

"We believe that the beer market will be further consolidated over the medium term, especially at the expense of smaller regional players," Chairman Chen Lang said in a statement.

The company changed its name from China Resources Enterprise after it announced a plan last April to sell all its non-beer assets to controlling shareholder China Resources (Holdings) Co for $3.6 billion.

China Resources Beer had said earlier this month that it would buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow venture for a less-than-expected $1.6 billion, removing another regulatory obstacle to the London-based brewer's takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The company said it planned to use a combination of funding options including debt and/or equity financing to settle the deal, which would give the Chinese firm full control of the country's largest brewer with a 30 percent market share.

As part of the strategy, the company also aims to expand its products offering in premium beers segment, which is expected to make up over a third of the $80 billion Chinese market by the end of the decade - compared to less than 10 percent in 2010.

Shares of China Resources Beer were up 0.55 percent. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Gopakumar Warrier)