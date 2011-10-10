BEIJING Oct 10 China will extend a resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas from some regions to the whole country from November 1, the State Council, China's cabinet, said on Monday.

The government imposed a 5 percent resource tax on crude oil and natural gas sales in northwestern Xinjiang last year and later extended it to 12 western provinces and regions.

The new resource tax on crude oil and gas ranges from 5 to 10 percent, the government said.

China will also impose a resource tax of 0.4-60 yuan per tonne on rare earth ores, and 8-20 yuan a tonne on coking coal.

Taxes on other coal remain unchanged at 0.3-5 yuan/tonne.