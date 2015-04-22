SINGAPORE, April 23 Earnings growth at
China-listed companies is likely to be the slowest in three
years in 2015, in line with an economy the government expects to
expand at the weakest rate in a quarter of a century.
Reuters surveyed analyst estimates of full-year net profit
at 704 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed firms that recently booked
2014 earnings, and found average growth for 2015 of 7 percent.
That compared with 7.7 percent in 2014 and a spike of 18 percent
in 2013.
Driving the decline are difficulties in the financial
sector, which is expected to account for 67 percent of all
corporate earnings in China this year, and where banks are
grappling with rising bad loans and a slowing property market.
Energy companies are also struggling with a drop in oil prices,
and crowded sectors such as coal suffer persistent oversupply.
The earnings slowdown has so far failed to register in
China's surging stock markets, where margin buying fed by easing
monetary policy has helped to push the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300
Index up by a third since the start of this year.
State media has dubbed the bull run "irrational".
Brokerages have seen commission income rocket due to high
trading volume, and are likely to benefit further when Hong Kong
investors start buying Shenzhen stocks likely from later this
year. But elsewhere in the financial sector, the earnings
outlook is less rosy.
"The main drag will come from the banks," said Kelvin Wong,
senior Hong Kong and China equity analyst at Julius Baer.
No.1 lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
is likely to log its first net profit
decline this year, while Bank of China Ltd
is set to book its weakest earnings growth since listing in
2006, according to data compiled by Reuters.
In insurance, profit growth at China Life Insurance Co Ltd
and Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd is likely to be the weakest
since 2012, the data showed.
OUT OF FASHION
At energy firms, which earn 7 percent of profit among the
companies surveyed, falling global oil prices and a domestic
drive toward cleaner fuel is likely to suppress earnings at the
likes of PetroChina Co Ltd and
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , analysts
said.
PetroChina is set for a second straight net profit fall this
year, while Shenhua is headed for a third and China Coal Energy
Co Ltd for a fourth, the data showed.
"If you look at coal, it's out of fashion in the sense that
the government is trying to move away from that in power
generation and trying to use as little as possible elsewhere
because it is the polluting factor," said Tai Hui, chief market
strategist for Asia at JP Morgan Asset Management.
While renewable energy companies are benefiting from the
transition, other bright spots include firms serving a growing
middle class, such as those engaged in online shopping and
mobile gaming as well as healthcare.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
is likely to post a 25 percent rise in net profit this
year, after a 34 percent increase last year, the data showed.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)