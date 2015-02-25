SHANGHAI Feb 26 A Chinese government push to
promote e-commerce has created a host of online retail rivals
for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Amazon.com Inc
catering to shoppers' fears about the quality and
safety of local everyday goods.
Encouraged by tax-relief programmes and other policies that
gained traction last year, logistics firms including SF Express
and state-owned Sinotrans are seeking to grab a piece
of the cross-border e-commerce market which the government
estimates to be worth $1 trillion by 2016.
Smaller local internet firms like Netease Inc,
which partnered last month with Sinotrans to set up an online
bazaar, are also keen to gain from the sector known as "haitao",
which roughly translates as "seeking treasures abroad".
"Local e-commerce businesses aren't able to meet the needs
of China's consumers who are increasingly buying from abroad,"
said Masa Ren, vice president of international e-commerce
services at SF Express, one of China's biggest logistics firms.
The company launched a portal in January selling lobster,
milk powder and other items it sources from retailers in
countries such as Canada and Japan.
Since 2012, more than 2,000 firms have registered as
cross-border e-commerce businesses, the customs bureau said.
While Beijing's policies, aimed at reducing smuggling, have
helped, the sector is booming thanks to the growing number of
affluent Chinese who prefer global brands and whose faith in
local goods has been frayed by a slew of safety scandals, mainly
involving food.
Advertising executive Fiona Chen says she buys most of her
daily necessities from overseas, spending about $200 on items
such as shoes and cosmetics online at least once a month.
"There are a lot of items that aren't available in China,
and overseas products, particularly food, are safer," she said.
Data from consultants iResearch estimates the gross
merchandise value of cross-border e-commerce grew to 14.8
percent of China's total foreign trade last year from 11.9
percent in 2013. By 2017, the sector is expected to contribute
about a fifth of total foreign trade, the consultancy said.
Analysts say the smaller haitao players will find it
difficult to grab business from giant Alibaba, which controls
over 80 percent of all e-commerce in China and which is on a
campaign to win U.S. business this year after launching Tmall
Global in 2014.
U.S. online retailer Amazon.com is also pushing ahead with
expansion in China after it set up shop in Shanghai's free trade
zone in August
But as these big firms go head to head with the minnows, the
biggest winner of all may be foreign brands that are being
offered a new route into China, said Scott Williams, vice
president of programmes and services at the American Chamber of
Commerce in Shanghai.
"The doors are open in China for U.S. businesses, this
includes big brands as well as small-and-medium enterprises, as
the demand for high quality goods and services has never been
higher than now."
