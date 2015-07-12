By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, July 12 Chinese authorities have
widened a crackdown on human rights groups, detaining or
questioning more than 50 lawyers and activists in a sweep over
the past few days, rights groups say.
Citing the need to buttress national security and stability,
President Xi Jinping's administration has tightened government
control over almost every aspect of civil society since 2012.
In recent years, the government has detained dozens of
Chinese for dissent and Tibetans and Uighurs have complained of
rights abuses, prompting criticism from the United States.
Amnesty International said on Saturday at least 52 lawyers
and activists from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou had been
detained or questioned over the previous 48 hours.
Those who have been taken away include the prominent lawyer
Wang Yu and several colleagues at the Fengrui Law Firm, which
has represented high-profile clients such as Uighur dissident
Ilham Tohti and Zhang Miao, a news assistant at German newspaper
Die Zeit who was recently detained for over half a year.
The detentions and questionings come on the heels of a
months-long campaign in state media to discredit human rights
activists for undermining national stability by using social
media.
The People's Daily, the Communist Party mouthpiece, said on
Saturday that public security authorities had identified Fengrui
as a "major criminal organisation" that served as a coordinating
"platform" involved in dozens of sensitive cases since 2012.
The article highlighted the role of former Fengrui employee
Wu Gan, a social media personality known as "Super Vulgar
Butcher" who blogs about official misconduct and free speech and
has been detained since May. The Fengrui employees are under
"criminal detention," the paper said.
Other well-known lawyers taken away in recent days include
Li Heping, who represented the blind dissident Chen Guangcheng,
and Sui Muqing, a lawyer based in the southern city of
Guangzhou.
The Ministry of Public Security did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
"The government is very concerned about activists' growing
influence and their ability to use social media to drum up
public support," said William Nee, a Hong Kong-based China
researcher at Amnesty International. "They see the
agenda-setting process is getting away from them."
More than 100 Chinese lawyers issued a joint statement on
Friday to protest Wang's arrest. Many of them have since been
detained, rights groups said.
Last month, a U.S. State Department report on human rights
said repression and coercion in China were routine against
activists, ethnic minorities and law firms that took on
sensitive cases.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)