BEIJING, July 9 China accused the U.N. High
Commissioner for Human Rights of being unprofessional and making
baseless criticisms on Thursday after he said a new national
security law was too vague and potentially harmful to civil
liberties.
The remarks by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua
Chunying reflects the deep resentment China has of outside
criticism of its domestic policies, especially concerning
security issues and human rights.
China's legislature adopted a sweeping national security law
last week that covers everything from territorial sovereignty to
measures to tighten cyber security.
On Tuesday, U.N. High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein
said the law "raises many concerns due to its extraordinarily
broad scope" and vagueness of terminology and definitions.
"As a result, it leaves the door wide open to further
restrictions of the rights and freedoms of Chinese citizens and
to even tighter control of civil society by the Chinese
authorities than there is already."
Hua said his comments were an interference in China's
internal affairs.
"It exposes his unprofessionalism and we express our
dissatisfaction and resolute opposition," she told a daily news
briefing.
The law was designed to protect people's rights and
freedoms, Hua said.
"So if you read the relevant law closely, you can see that
the U.N. High Commissioner's remarks that the law may limit
citizens' rights and freedoms is gratuitous speculation which
does not have a leg to stand on," she added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)