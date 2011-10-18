SHANGHAI Oct 18 China's road construction is
facing unprecedented capital shortages, with some provincial
governments failing to pay engineering companies for two to
three consecutive months, the official People's Daily reported
on Tuesday.
The article, based on a government report, did not give a
reason for the payment failures. There is mounting concern over
risk surrounding a mountain of debt held by Chinese provincial
and city governments as some of them face financing issues.
The central audit office estimates the total local debt to
be at 10.7 trillion yuan as of the end of last year, which
analysts say a significant portion of it could turn sour.
Investment in road construction is expected to fall 20
percent this year compared with last year, while the amount of
engineering work is expected to be 20 percent lower than
planned, the newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Transport.
As the capital shortages are likely to get more severe
during the fourth quarter, the ministry will control the pace
and size of road construction to ensure stability, the paper
said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)