BEIJING Oct 17 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Monday that attacks by leading U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on Chinese trade and currency practices
were irresponsible, and urged him to stop blaming others.
Romney last week threatened trade sanctions against China if
the world's No. 2 economy does not halt what he said was
currency manipulation, unfair subsidies and rampant intellectual
property theft.
Romney's tough stance comes as he has sought to stake out
differences with President Barack Obama and tap into the U.S.
public's rising concern over China's economic and military
growth.
"We think that that sort of frequently blaming others,
looking for scapegoats and even misleading the public, is an
irresponsible attitude," Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin,
Liu told a regular news briefing.
China's economic success over the last few years was because
it was brave enough to face challenges and better itself without
blaming others, he added.
In September, the official Xinhua news agency called
Romney's remarks on the value of the yuan currency an "absurd"
attempt to play on U.S. voter fears.
The former Massachusetts governor is leading the field of
Republicans seeking the nomination to run against Obama in 2012.
China's expanding economy and growing global clout, its
rapidly growing military which in 2011 unveiled both a stealth
fighter jet and an aircraft carrier, and its human rights record
all cause anxiety for American voters, polls show.
China has repeatedly said that the yuan's value is not a
cause of imbalances in the world economy, and that it is
committed to the gradual reform of the exchange rate as part of
broader reforms to boost domestic consumption.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it would delay
until later this year a ruling on whether China is manipulating
its currency as Democratic Party lawmakers tried to overcome
Republican opposition to a bill that would punish Beijing for
its currency policies.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)