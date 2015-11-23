Nov 23 China will grant Malaysia a 50 billion yuan ($7.83 billion) quota under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) programme, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

Li announced the quota when he was addressing a bilateral business forum in Kuala Lumpur, Xinhua said.

($1 = 6.3870 Chinese yuan renminbi)

